Actor Rajeev Khandelwal currently stars in web series ‘Showtime’, which was released on Friday, March 8, on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is joined by Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, in the show.
‘Showtime’ reveals Bollywood’s best kept secrets and has all things entertainment at its core. With the show, the makers have got the money, the business, the studio wars, the tiffs and the life behind the cameras in the spotlight. The show is loved by the viewers, and has quickly become the #1 show in the top 10 Hindi shows watched in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the show, Rajeev Khandelwal effortlessly slips into the role of Armaan Singh, and has managed to break his good boy image to get fans drooling over him.
Talking about his character, he said, “Showtime has received some incredible responses and I am overwhelmed with the love that the show and my character Armaan Singh has received. He is all things larger than life and people have loved me in this different avatar. Moreover, I feel it's a defining break from my good boy image and has connected with audiences. I have been getting amazing feedback since the time the show came out. Armaan Singh, I am told, has become a craze in such a short time and if that is true then I hope masses continue to love him. I have got my award.”
‘Showtime’ is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The drama series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the showrunner is Sumit Roy. The dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma.