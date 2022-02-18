Friday, Feb 18, 2022
From 'NH10' To 'Tejas': Five Movies That Portray Women In Action-Packed Roles

With Bollywood actresses taking their chances in signing up for more action-packed roles, here are list of five movies that have showcased the heroines in badass roles.

From 'NH10' To 'Tejas': Five Movies That Portray Women In Action-Packed Roles
Bollywood Actresses in Action-packed roles Google

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 9:42 am

Action heroes have always been fan favourites of the audiences. People tend to admire their righteous approach and action-packed performances. Bollywood actresses have time and again given their fans entertaining surprises with their powerful action-packed performances in certain movies.

Actress Kriti Sanon and the team of ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ on Thursday revealed Sanon’s look in the movie. The actress can be seen in a powerful avatar holding a gun in her hand. The fans are expecting to see the actress playing a new role in the upcoming movies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As the fans await to see more in the movie’s trailer which is set to release on Friday (February 18), here are list of five movies where Bollywood actress have played a roles which have commanded strong screen presence and given the biggest of 'heroes' a run for their money.

‘NH10’

‘NH10’ is a Bollywood action thriller film directed by Navdeep Singh that was released in 2015. Actors Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, and Deepti Naval are among the cast members. While the film is more of a thriller, Sharma's bloody vengeance against her husband's killers was pure action from start to finish. She goes on a glorious rampage, annihilating an entire gang with the help of a rod, a Scorpio, and her lethal wits.

'Mardaani'

‘Mardaani’ is a Bollywood action thriller film directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra that was released in 2014. Actress Rani Mukerji plays the lead, with actors Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saanand Verma providing support. Shivani Shivaji Roy (Mukherjee's character) is a police officer whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to uncover secrets of human trafficking by the Indian mafia. Mukerji's portrayal of a dedicated Senior Inspector in the Mumbai Police Department was praised for its authenticity and ferocity.

‘Akira’

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss is the co-writer, producer, and director of ‘Akira’. Actors Konkana Sen Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anurag Kashyap star in the film, which is a remake of the 2011 Tamil-language film ‘Mouna Guru’. In this 2016 film, Sinha played a battle-hardened young woman named Akira who has suffered a tragic fate. She is a self-sufficient woman who relocates to Mumbai for college but unwittingly becomes the target of four corrupt cops, and fights to prove her innocence.

‘Dhaakad’

‘Dhaakad’ is an upcoming Hindi film that will be released on April 8, 2022. Actors Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta will star in the film, which is directed by filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai. With guns blazing, Ranaut will play a fierce and tough international spy embarks on an action-packed adventure.

‘Tejas’

‘Tejas’ tells the story of a fearless fighter pilot. The film is based on the Indian Air Force's historic event in 2016, when it became the country's first defense force to induct women into combat roles. The film will also take the audience on a journey through some of the most difficult combat missions that IAF forces have undertaken in order to keep our country safe.

