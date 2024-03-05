There’s no single answer that you can give when you are asked what it is like to be a woman. Being a woman involves going through multifaceted experiences. Every woman has a different journey to make to reach where she wants to be. Ahead of International Women’s Day, let’s take a look at some web series that captures what it is like to be a woman with perfection.
These web series are an ode to women from all walks of life. They celebrate their wins, losses, quirks, and flaws. If you are a woman, these shows will give you something to relate to and there’s a high chance that you would start to relate to these women. Take a look at the curated list here.
1. 'Fleabag'
Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this dark-comedy series revolves around a complex and flawed woman's life in London. The show is critically acclaimed for its feminist takes, and impeccable writing. It gives you a raw and honest portrayal of what it is to be an independent woman in the modern world.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
2. 'Aarya'
Starring Sushmita Sen, this series revolves around what a woman does after her husband is mysteriously attacked. The series has a perfect blend of family, crime, and redemption. Tune into this show for a good dose of drama and strong performances.
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
3. ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Set in the 1950s-60s, this Emmy-winning comedy-drama series has been created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. It follows the life of Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy when her life does not go as planned.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
4. 'Bombay Begums’
Created by Alankrita Shrivastava, this series follows the lives of five ambitious women who hail from different walks of life in Mumbai. The show explores how these women navigate their struggles and aspirations with what society expects of them.
Available On: Netflix
5. ‘Made In Heaven’
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series revolves around two wedding planners. While the show touches upon topics like casteism, homophobia, obsession with fairness, and other important topics in every episode; what remains unparalleled is how every woman character in this show has been fleshed out. They are raw, real, and flawed. Just like a normal person.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
6. ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’
Rani takes control of a drug cartel after her husband is murdered. The show takes a nuanced peek into a woman’s thirst for success in a male-dominated world. It explores a different kind of feminism that will leave you with thoughts.
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
7. ‘Taali’
Based on the life of trans rights activist and social worker, Shreegauri Sawant, this series is a powerful watch. The story revolves around the historic Supreme Court judgment that was passed in 2014.
Available On: Jio Cinema
8. ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’
This Tamil show revolves around three women who come from three different generations. We have a mother-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter. These women embark on a road trip. On the trip, they bond over their collective struggles and reflect on what society expects of them.
Available On: Amazon Prime Video