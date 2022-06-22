Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Former Actor Vijayakanth Fine After Surgery To Amputate Three Toes: Sources

Former actor-politician Vijayakanth underwent surgery and is now recovering well, according to sources.

Former Actor Vijayakanth Fine After Surgery To Amputate Three Toes: Sources
Vijaykanth Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 2:25 pm

One of Tamil cinema's popular actors and well-known politicians Vijayakanth is recovering well in a private hospital, where he underwent surgery on Monday in which three of the toes on his right leg were amputated, sources close to the actor said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Vijayakanth's political party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) said that the toes on the feet of the actor had been amputated as per the advice of doctors. The diabetes problem that has been troubling Vijayakanth for years had caused blood to flow in an irregular fashion to his toes, necessitating the amputation, the statement in Tamil claimed.

The actor, whose health is being carefully monitored, is recovering well, sources said, adding that he would be in the hospital for a couple of more days after which he would be discharged.

Reiterating that the actor was recuperating well, the party's statement urged office bearers, supporters, and the public not to believe rumors that were being circulated on social media about the actor's health.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vijayakanth Former Actor Vijayakanth Politician Vijayakanth Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Health Vijayakanth Surgery Art And Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future