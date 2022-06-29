Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
First-Look Poster Of Harish Kalyan-Starrer 'Diesel' Released

The poster for Shanmugham Muthusamy's 'Diesel', starring Harish Kalyan, is out now!

Harish Kalyan in 'Diesel' Twitter

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:28 am

The unit of director Shanmugham Muthusamy's upcoming action entertainer 'Diesel', featuring actors Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi in the lead, on Tuesday, released the first look of the film.

Taking to Twitter to share the first look, Kalyan said,

The production house Third Eye Entertainment also simultaneously released another poster from the film, featuring both Kalyan and Ravi, which wished Kalyan a happy birthday. Interestingly, Kalyan celebrates his birthday on June 29, Wednesday.

The film, which has cinematography by MS Prabhu, has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Editing for the film is by Shan Lokesh.

Only a couple of days ago, the actor had shared a series of pictures on social media in which he had shown off his toned body. The actor had then said that he had pushed his limits to achieve this look for his upcoming movie, the first look of which was coming soon.

[With Inputs from IANS]

