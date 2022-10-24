Filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini's Retrospective From Nov 2-9 At India Habitat Centre

The Italian Embassy Cultural Centre will host a week-long Pier Paolo Pasolini retrospective in collaboration with the India Habitat Centre (IHC) from November 2-9, where seven of his best-known films (six feature films and one short film) will be screened.



The year 2022 marks the centenary year of the great cultural Italian personality Pasolini. A poet, writer, director, screenwriter, playwright and columnist, he is considered one of the greatest Italian artists and intellectuals of the twentieth century. He was outstanding in many areas. However, he contributed majorly as a filmmaker, painter, novelist, linguist, translator and essayist. A keen observer of the society's transformation post World War II until the mid-1970s, he was critical towards the rising Italian consumer society. He started his film career as a screenwriter and famously collaborated on master Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini's film "Nights of Cabiria".



The retrospective will be presented by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan who will also be introducing Pasolini to the audiences while touching upon the importance of his cinema.



Sharing his thoughts on the filmmaker's legacy, Dr. Andrea Baldi, Director, Italian Embassy Cultural Centre said: "Pasolini was one of the most brilliant Italian intellectuals of the 20th century. Celebrating Pasolini now is paying tribute to his capability of understanding where humanity was going and a way to say -- 'We must stop and think where we are going.' This is the reason, we decided to start the screening with his short film 'Sana'a's Walls' wherein he explains clearly his position towards the changes brought about by the human race. We will start on November 2, the day, in 1975, when he was killed outside Rome."