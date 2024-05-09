Aditi Rao Hydari Feels Fashion Should Be Effortless

"But in the last 4-5 years I feel like I am what I am, I am who I am. I will sit for an interview without makeup, with my hair all tied up. I feel my heart has to connect to you. And if this connects everything else works. Fashion, face, skin everything else also falls into place. And, I think fashion should be effortless. There shouldn't be any burden. Maybe some people will like it, some will not. If you feel good, then do it," shared Aditi, who is most recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.