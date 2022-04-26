Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Heropanti 2: Fan Faints After Seeing Tiger Shroff At Promotional Event

While actor Tiger Shroff is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2', he was at a mall in Mumbai recently. A fan was so excited to see him that she fainted.

Heropanti 2: Fan Faints After Seeing Tiger Shroff At Promotional Event
Tiger Shroff Instagram/ @tigerjackieshroff

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 7:28 pm

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ which will release on April 29. He was recently seen at a mall in Mumbai along with co-star Tara Sutaria.

However, according to a report in Zee News, there was one girl who got emotional on seeing Shroff and fainted. She was then offered water and taken up on the stage to meet her favourite actor. Shroff inquired about her health and then hugged her. The crowd erupted in cheers on seeing the actor’s gesture. 

Related stories

‘Heropanti 2’ Trailer: Tiger Shroff Is Back With Some High-Flying Kicks And Stunts

Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Is High Cringe-Laden Dialogues

Check out the video from a paparazzi:

Shroff was wearing a red full sleeved t-shirt and Sutaria was seen in a gold-black crop top with similar midi skirt. Shroff also showed off his eight packs at the event and then posted the video on his Instagram. 

‘Heropanti 2’ marks the second film of Shroff and Sutaria together. Previously, they were seen in ‘Student of the Year 2’. Actor Nawazuddin Siddhqui will play the villain in ‘Heropanti 2’ which is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ in the cinemas. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Fans Actor Meet Fans Recations Art And Entertainment Heropanti 2 Heropanti Sequel Runway 34 Tiger Shroff India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions