Everyday I Will Pray For Your Heart's Joy, Actress Dhivya Darshini tells Shah Rukh Khan

Actress and anchor Dhivya Darshini, who is better known as DD, is over the moon at having been able to give a hug to one of her favourite stars Shah Rukh Khan.



Taking to social media, the actress and popular Tamil anchor posted pictures of her hugging Khan and wrote, "I hugged him tight and I told him everything I wanted to tell. So many years, so many memories, so much of joy you have given us sir, for all that you deserve only the best of best life sir. Everyday I will pray for your heart's joy sir! Shah Rukh Khan you don't deserve any less."

The actress shared the pics on the occasion of the King Khan celebrating 30 years in the film industry.



She also thanked director Atlee for enabling her to meet one of her favourite stars. Atlee is next working with Shah Rukh Khan on a film titled 'Jawan'.



She wrote, "What a better day to post this picture as our King Khan celebrates 30 years in this industry. Shah Rukh Khan sir, no on like you ever before and ever after! Thank you so much director Atlee darling. For this kindness, I wish you a mega blockbuster hit! 'Jawan' 1000 crores vasool!"

[With Inputs From IANS]