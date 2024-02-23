Emraan Hashmi On The Vulnerable Side Of Co-Actor Rajeev Khandelwal

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Showtime’, has shared that one can see the little vulnerable side to his co-actor Rajeev Khandelwal, when the cameras go off in the series.

‘Showtime’, made on the concept of a film-inside-a-film, brings forth the story of what goes on in the corridors of showbiz. It also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.