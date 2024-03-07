Emraan Hashmi Admits He Doesn't Think He Is Fit To Be Producer

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Showtime’, feels that he is not fit to be a producer.

The actor shared that he has only produced one film so far in his career but there too he was more of a “silent producer” as he was acting in it as well. The film in question is the 2019 film ‘Why Cheat India’. The actor confessed that he is more of a creative person than a finance-related one.