Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya Crowned Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Actress-singer Zendaya is the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Zendaya at Emmys 2022
Zendaya at Emmys 2022 Instagram/ @zendaya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 10:58 am

Actress-singer Zendaya is the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 26-year-old star won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in 'Euphoria'.

She was nominated against names like Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Melanie Lynskey ('Yellowjackets'), Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve'), and Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show').

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In India it airs on Lionsgate Play.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards Zendaya Actress Zendaya Outstanding Lead Actress Euphoria Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

Rajapaksa Dedicates Asia Cup To Countrymen

Rajapaksa Dedicates Asia Cup To Countrymen