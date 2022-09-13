Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya Crowned Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Actress-singer Zendaya is the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 26-year-old star won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in 'Euphoria'.

She was nominated against names like Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Melanie Lynskey ('Yellowjackets'), Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve'), and Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show').

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In India it airs on Lionsgate Play.