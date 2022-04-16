Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir Join 'Barbie' Movie

The two actors join Robbie as well as actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera in the project.

Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir Join 'Barbie' Movie
Kingsley Ben-Adir Amazon Studios

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 4:29 pm

Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell and British star Kingsley Ben-Adir are the latest additions to the cast of Warner Bros’ “Barbie” movie, led by Margot Robbie.

Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

The two actors join Robbie as well as actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera in the project.

Related stories

Henry Golding Joins 'Downtown Owl' Adaptation

Kristen Stewart Joins Romantic Thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne In ‘Poker Face’ Series

Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, the stars of hit Netflix series "Sex Education", have also boarded the project along with actors Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers.

Fennell is best known for directing the 2020 revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman", for which she won the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

She has also featured in movies such as "Albert Nobbs", "Anna Karenina", "The Danish Girl" and "Vita and Virginia", and played Camilla Parker Bowles in two seasons of Netflix royal drama "The Crown".

Ben-Adir has starred in films like "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", "Noelle" and "One Night in Miami...".

Tags

Art & Entertainment Barbie Warner Bros Hollywood Upcoming Movies Hollywood Actor Hollywood Announcement Film Upcoming Project
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyond The Borders: When A Hindi Novel Gets Shortlisted For Booker

Beyond The Borders: When A Hindi Novel Gets Shortlisted For Booker

Priyanka Chopra Finally Speaks Up About Her Daughter

Priyanka Chopra Finally Speaks Up About Her Daughter