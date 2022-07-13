Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Elnaaz Norouzi Turns Singer With Untitled Track; Song To Be Out On July 27

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi known for her work as Zoya in the OTT series 'Sacred Games', will release her debut song on July 27.

Elnaaz Norouzi
Elnaaz Norouzi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:42 pm

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her work as Zoya in OTT series 'Sacred Games', is set to star in the second season of the Emmy-winning series 'Tehran'. She is turning a singer with her debut track which is yet to be titled.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

Commenting on the development, the actress said, "I cannot contain my excitement now that the news is out. I've been working and holding onto this song for more than 2 years. It's a big deal for me as it's all so new to me but I've worked extremely hard on it and now I can show it to the world. It'll be out this month and I hope everyone supports me in my journey as a singer."

Talking about how the song came into existence, she continued, "The journey to this song started with me taking vocal training because I wanted to work on my voice for my acting. That's when my teacher and vocal trainer pursued me to learn music saying that 'you have a good voice'. Initially, I was like, 'Okay, this is not on my radar at all'."

"However, during Covid first wave, when I was stuck in Germany, I met a music manager who also liked my voice and offered me to sing. That's how it all started. Eventually, I met some German song producers, who helped me materialise this song," she added.

The song will hit the airwaves on July 27, and will be available on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Music Composer Ramji Gulati's New Song 'Thummak' Is Out

Ravi Teja Starts Shooting For 'Dhamaka's' New Song In Spain

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Elnaaz Norouzi Debut Song Debut Singer Sacred Games OTT Series Tehran Emmy Winning Show
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi