Dwayne Johnson Recollects The First Time He Read Black Adam Comics

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is gearing up for the release of his superhero movie 'Black Adam', recollected his first rendezvous with the eponymous anti-hero.

Dwayne Johnson
Updated: 13 Oct 2022 12:48 pm

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is gearing up for the release of his superhero movie 'Black Adam', recollected his first rendezvous with the eponymous anti-hero.

The Rock as he is colloquially known as, spoke to 'Variety' about what it was like for him to see Black Adam for the first time in the world of comics. He said, "As a little boy, I grew up loving the Super Friends, specifically Superman. I saw my first Black Adam comic and it was arresting to me. His face was intense."

"He looked cool, looked different, badass and had brown skin. So automatically I was relating to him. I am DC through and through", he added.

According to 'Variety', while 'Black Adam' places Johnson's antihero in a packed ensemble that includes characters like Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, the star's vision for which superheroes could appear alongside his character extends far beyond his upcoming film, and even the larger DC universe.

When asked about the potential for a DC-Marvel crossover event, Johnson stated that it would only be a matter of meeting fan demand.

"Well, I'm always optimistic. I'd like to think that we would see that. My philosophy is anything can get done. Let's start with the end goal. And if the end goal is to have some sort of crossover that can be compelling, smart, cool for the fans," Johnson said, quoted by 'Variety'.

"Let's get a temperature gauge if they'd like to see something like that. And then if they do, then let's create it. I operate my businesses like that. I truly believe that anything can happen. Anything can happen with the right people and place, and the right leadership, having the right conversations", he concluded.

Art & Entertainment Dwayne Johnson The Rock Black Adam DC Comics Anti Hero Black Adam Actor Dwayne Johnson Upcoming Movie Hollywood Los Angeles
