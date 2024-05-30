Dulquer Salmaan’s Film 'Lucky Baskhar' Locks Sept 27 Release Date

Dulquer, who is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, is now one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films. The film set in the late '80s and early '90s chronicles the extra-ordinary journey of an ordinary bank cashier named Lucky Baskhar. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the leading lady opposite Dulquer in the movie directed by Venky Atluri, the writer-director of blockbusters like ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Sir Vaathi’. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Souianva of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas produced the film being presented by Srikara Studios.