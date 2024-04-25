Art & Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Spent The 'Most Chaste' Evening Of Her Life With Jordan Knight

Actress Drew Barrymore recalled spending the "most chaste" evening of her life with New Kids on the Block member Jordan Knight at the peak of his fame.

Advertisement

Instagram
Drew Barrymore, Jordan Knight Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Drew Barrymore recalled spending the "most chaste" evening of her life with New Kids on the Block member Jordan Knight at the peak of his fame.

The actress reminisced about what she anticipated to be "every girl's fantasy" as she found herself in the hotel room of the New Kids on the Block singer during his pop heyday. However, the pair simply played music until the early hours of the morning before Barrymore headed home.

Speaking on her self-titled talk show to Knight's bandmate Donnie Wahlberg and his 'Blue Bloods' co-star Bridget Moynahan, Barrymore shared, "I thought about a night that I remember walking through a sea of girls at a hotel on the Sunset Strip."

Advertisement

She added: "And it was in the late eighties, early nineties, and I got to go into Jordan Knight's hotel room, and it was like, literally, I was getting to live out every girl's fantasy. All we did was he played the keyboard, and at about three in the morning, I left and went home.”

“It was the loveliest, most chaste evening of my life. You didn't think that was where it was going. I know that wasn't where I wanted it to go, I think, at the time."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: AAP Announces Sunita Kejriwal To Hold Delhi Roadshows Amidst Husband's Arrest
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton