Dreaming Beyond Destiny

The last episode does have Dr George getting into a preaching mode with his pressure tactics where he says that if these girls aspire for a better life for themselves, then he would have failed in his mission. You give them education, freedom to voice their opinions, and empower them to, in turn, empower communities and society, and tell them to not dream for themselves? That comes as a contradiction. They were born in a certain life and you give them a completely different one and then try to control them. Don’t the ‘daughters of destiny’ then remain just that? Only the one who governs their destiny is a man and not a circumstance. And so children of construction workers and rag pickers still have an apprehension if they have left their poverty-stricken lives far behind or “if my karma might still undo me”?