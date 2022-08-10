Do You Know Why Vijay Deverakonda Wore Chappals For ‘Liger’ Promotions? Actor Reveals The Reason Behind It

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is all set to feature alongside Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in ‘Liger’, which is slated to release on August 25. The onscreen pair is busy promoting the film in full swing and are getting immense love from every nook and corner of the country. In fact, they have been travelling all over India to promote the film.

However, during the promotional events, Vijay has made several appearances wearing chappals and it has managed to catch the netizen’s eyes. In fact, the actor wore slippers to the ‘Liger’ trailer launch event in Mumbai as well.

Now during a chat with ETimes, Vijay revealed the reason behind wearing chappals to the ‘Liger’ promotions. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor said, "I know it's a blockbuster (Liger) with Chappals and cross legs...I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier...So, I just do what I feel like."

Well, the Tollywood actor is certainly known for his carefree attitude and it seems, he is back to doing the same during events as well.

Meanwhile, coming to ‘Liger’, it is a sports drama by Puri Jagannadh, which marks Ananya’s Tollywood debut. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makrand Deshpande in key roles. In fact, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo appearance in the project, which will hit the theatres on August 25.