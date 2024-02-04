DJ Marshmello: Energy And Passion Of Indian Audience Hold A Very Special Place

Grammy Nominated DJ and producer Marshmello is all set to headline Sunburn Holi tour and said that the energy and passion of the Indian audience holds a very special place for him.

Marshmello stated: "I'm excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special place and I can't wait to be back!”

The Grammy nominated Producer and DJ will entertain Indian fans in Bengaluru on March 22, followed by New Delhi on March 23, Mumbai on March 24 and finally Pune on March 25.