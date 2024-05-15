Art & Entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi's Summer Skincare Routine: ‘Sunscreen, Serum, Minimal Makeup’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has unveiled her skincare regimen, sharing how she prioritises cleanliness and minimal makeup when not facing the camera, to allow her skin to breathe.

Divyanka Tripathi
Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has unveiled her skincare regimen, sharing how she prioritises cleanliness and minimal makeup when not facing the camera, to allow her skin to breathe.

Recently, at the launch of ‘Jungle Elements’, a skincare venture founded by the 'Teri Meri Love Stories' fame actress’ friend Vipul Roy, Divyanka offered a glimpse into her secrets for maintaining radiant and healthy skin.

Talking about her summer skincare routine, Diyanka said: “I prioritise cleanliness and minimal makeup when not in front of the camera. If I'm not facing the camera, I avoid makeup and just use mascara and lipstick. That is all I use so that my skin can breathe.”

“At home, my routine includes face wash, moisturiser, and sunscreen, sometimes supplemented with serum for added hydration. However, simplicity is the key for me, typically opting for just face wash and moisturiser as essentials,” she shared.

When asked about her skincare routine in her younger days, Divyanka shared: “Coming from a simple middle-class background, I grew up using skincare creams readily available in local stores. Given my sensitive skin, I was cautious about trying new products during my early days, fearing adverse reactions. Therefore, I predominantly relied on packaged products. I'm grateful for the availability of such options today.”

Divyanka is thrilled about her actor friend Vipul’s latest venture. Vipul is known for his work in shows like 'Dr. Madhumati On Duty', 'Sahib Biwi Aur Boss' among others.

“Vipul is a very close friend of mine; we are childhood buddies. We started our careers together years ago, and I'm very proud of him as he evolves with each passing day and has now become an entrepreneur with ‘Jungle Elements’. I not only like the name but also the theme, as it uses Ayurvedic products that he has curated himself,” Divyanka said.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently played an undercover agent in the series 'Adrishyam,’ where she starred alongside Eijaz Khan in the lead role.

