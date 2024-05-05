Art & Entertainment

Divya Khossla To Star In 'Savi - A Bloody Housewife'

Actor Divya Khossla will headline the upcoming thriller movie "Savi - A Bloody Housewife".

Divya Khossla Photo: Instagram
The film is directed by Abhinay Deo, best known for "Delhi Belly", and also stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane.

"Savi - A Bloody Housewife" is presented by T-Series and Vishesh Entertainment. It will be released in theatres on May 31.

Khossla, known for films such as "Yaariyan 2" and "Satyamev Jayate 2", shared the title announcement of her new project on Instagram.

"#SaviABloodyHousewife in cinemas 31st May, 2024. Stay tuned for the Teaser out on Monday," she captioned the post on Saturday.

The film is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt are credited as co-producers.

According to a press release, Khossla is also set to star in a South film titled "Hero Heeroine".

