Divya Agarwal And Apurva Padgaonkar's 'Love Story Continues' As They Tie The Knot, Check Out First Wedding Pics

'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal got married to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 21, 2024

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar Photo: Instagram
‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal has tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, 2024!

The pair got married in a traditional Marathi style at Agarwal’s residence in Chembur, Mumbai. Shortly after the ceremony, the couple jointly took to Instagram to share their gorgeous wedding photos.

For their big day, Divya and Apurva decided to complement each other. Divya chose an enchanting purple lehenga with a pink ombre touch and intricate embroidery, complemented by a matching dupatta. She looked even better with multi-tiered diamond and emerald jewellery and traditional chooda with kaleera. On the other hand, Apurva donned a matching purple kurta with similar patterns to perfectly complement Divya’s bridal attire. Both of them were wearing Mundavalya following Marathi customs.

About ditching yellow, green or pastel colours for the wedding, Divya had revealed earlier, “We have selected a colour palette of red and purple. The pheras are going to be around sunset. We have not seen the outfit yet, but quite excited.”

Sharing their first all-smiles wedding pics, Divya captioned it, “From this moment on, our love story continues… Rab Rakha.”

Out of the three pics, the first one showcased the couple radiating joy as Apurva tied the mangalsutra around Divya’s neck. The subsequent image captured them surrounded by their loved ones during their pheras. The final snapshot is a candid moment of the newlywed couple.

Check it out here:

The wedding’s photographer also took to Instagram to share some stunning pics. Have a look at it here:

Many congratulatory wishes from fans and followers dropped in. Even celebrities including Tanuj Virwani and Prince Narula extended well-wishes upon the newlyweds.

For those not familiar, the two kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations last week with a lavish cocktail party, which was attended by friends and family. Subsequently, they enjoyed a mehendi ceremony, and pictures from the Haldi ceremony took the internet by storm. Having gotten engaged in 2022, the former ‘Splitsvilla’ contestant announced her wedding with the businessman back in December 2023.

