Director Karan Malhotra Okay With Poster Leak Of 'Shamshera'

As the poster of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Shamshera' was leaked on the Internet on Saturday morning and the curiosity of the actor's fans got amplified, the director of the film Karan Malhotra says that somewhere it is positive feedback.

Ranbir Kapoor IANS

Reacting to the whole incident of the poster leak, Malhotra said, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of 'Shamshera'."



He added, "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after four years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great."



The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.



The film is produced by Aditya Chopra, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy - and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

[With Inputs From IANS]