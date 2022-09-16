Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Director Gautham Menon To Next Work With Telugu Star Ram Pothineni

Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, known for making classy action thrillers and romantic dramas, is to next direct a film with Telugu star Ram Pothineni in the lead.

Gautham Menon, Ram Pothineni IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 12:41 pm

Gautham Menon revealed this piece of information during a recent interaction organised to promote his just released Tamil film, 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'.

Gautham Menon revealed this piece of information during a recent interaction organised to promote his just released Tamil film, 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu'.

Gautham Menon said he would be directing Ram Pothineni in a new film next year.

He also added that producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore had been a bridge between Ram Pothineni and him for a long time now.

In fact, the Telugu version of 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', called 'The Life of Muthu', was released by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner Sravanthi Movies.

With Gautham Menon's intense gangster flick, 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', featuring Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani receiving rave reviews, fans of Ram Pothineni are excited.

Meanwhile, sources say that work on Ram's latest film, tentatively titled 'Boyapati Rapo', is to start by the end of this month.

