Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dinesh Vijan Praises Sachin-Jigar For Their Compositions In 'Bhediya'

The well-known director Dinesh Vijan, who is all set for 'Bhediya' talked about working with the music composers Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya.

Dinesh Vijan
Dinesh Vijan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 6:20 pm

The well-known director Dinesh Vijan, who is all set for his next production 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, talked about working with the music composers Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya. 

Dinesh is known for several movies such as 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Cocktail'.

He said: "I have lost count of how many films we have collaborated on, yet every album they approach seems like it's their first. Working with them is just so much fun, and I hope we will collaborate on many more projects in the future because the music they make is truly magical."

On the other hand, Sachin-Jigar, who are known for their compositions in 'Jee Karda' from 'Badlapur' or 'Tere Mere Beech Mein', 'Gulabi' and many more said that working with Dinesh was quite a fun and there was a comfort zone between them so the communication was easy.

"Working with Dinesh brings an unmatched sense of comfort. He is the one person we can go to at any time with a song idea, and he will give us options that are even better. Communication with him was easy and this is what makes things simple because music is one of the first things that comes out of the curtain to communicate what a film is about," added Jigar.  

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to release on November 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dinesh Vijan Bhediya Sachin Jigar Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Bhediya Soundtrack Indian Music Composers Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It