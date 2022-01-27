Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Dhanush Starrer 'Vaathi's' Cinematographer Walks Out Of The Movie

While the reasons for the cinematographer's departure from the project are unknown, the young cameraman has expressed regret for missing out on the Dhanush-starrer.

Actor Dhanush K Raja -

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:05 pm

Dinesh Krishnan, the cinematographer for Dhanush’s upcoming film, has decided to take a break from it. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are collaborating on the Tamil-Telugu bilingual, titled ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil and ‘Sir’ in Telugu. And now that Dinesh Krishnan is no longer a member of the team, the much-anticipated project has suffered a significant setback.

Dhanush is currently filming in Hyderabad with Telugu director Venky Atluri, who is best known for his film ‘Tholi Prema’.

While the reasons for the cinematographer's departure from the project are unknown, the young cameraman has expressed regret for missing out on the Dhanush-starrer.

Dinesh Krishnan wrote on Twitter that, “It is unfortunate that I couldn’t be a part of Dhanush’s Vaathi aka SIR."

The film, which stars Dhanush in the lead role, tells the story of an ordinary man who fights the educational system's corruption. The actor will play a college professor in his upcoming film. With ‘Vaathi’, Dhanush will make his Telugu debut. Fans have also been piqued by the first look teaser. 

The film's music was composed by GV Prakash, and the cinematography was handled by Krishnan. The edits will be handled by Navin Nooli. Now that Krishnan has left the project, it would be interesting to see who would be roped in for the task. ‘Soodhu Kavvum’, ‘Sethupathi’, ‘Thegidi’, and ‘Maara’ are among the films on which Krishnan has worked.

Dhanush will also appear in an American film, ‘The Gray Man’. The action-thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The actor will work with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran on his next project. Meanwhile, Dhanush made headlines after announcing his divorce from his wife, Aishwaryaa.

