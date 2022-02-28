Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Change The Title Of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

The Delhi High Court on Monday turned down a request to change the title of Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj,' starring actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar.

The petitioner's counsel requested permission to withdraw the plea after a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said it was inclined to dismiss the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with costs. The petitioner was given unconditional permission to withdraw his plea.

The counsel for the petitioner, Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad, argued that because Samrath Prithviraj was a great emperor, referring to the film simply as "Prithviraj" hurts the public's feelings and that the title should be more respectful.

The petition suggested that the film's title be changed to 'Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.' It claimed that it was against the Cinematograph Act to use the great warrior's name without respectful prefixes.

The upcoming film is a biopic of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, and the plot revolves around his leadership of the First Battle Of Tarain. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with a release date of June 10.

[With Inputs From PTI]