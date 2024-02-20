Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly all set to become parents. Yes, they will soon welcome their first child, as per a report in The Week.
A source told the portal that Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet by the couple or their team.
Advertisement
The speculations around Deepika Padukone's pregnancy started as netizens noticed that she was seen hiding her midriff in a shimmery saree at the red carpet of 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Deepika turned heads with her look. She presented the award for Best Film Not In The English Language to director Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest'.
Advertisement
Earlier, in an interview with Vogue Singapore, when she was asked about her plans to become a mother, the 'Pathaan' actress had said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."
Advertisement
Deepika and Ranveer have been married for more than five years now. They tied the knot in both South Indian and Sindhi traditions in November 2018 at Italy's Lake Como. Last year in November, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium.
Advertisement
On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the screens on May 9, 2024.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again' where he is reprising his role of Simmba. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. He also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. It will release in 2025.