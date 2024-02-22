Decision To Do More Live Stunts In 'Crakk' Completely Technical: Filmmaker Aditya Datt

"I would like to explore VFX more than what I have going forward. But as far as 'Crakk' was concerned, my decision to do more live stunts was completely technical. I didn't want the audience to come in and say the concept and everything was great, but the VFX were so tacky.

"So, I thought I'll give you something real, I'll give you quality over quantity. Plus, I have support from the actors who can do that stuff on their own. But the risk is involved in (doing live stunts). That's why other actors don't do that, but then I have an actor (Jammwal) who is crazy enough to say 'Take the real shot and I'll give it to you'. That's where 'Crakk' lies," Datt told PTI in an interview here.