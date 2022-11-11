Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Second Daughter; Say ‘We Appreciate Some Privacy At This Time’

Gurmeet took to Instagram to share this news via an Instagram post, and he asked his friends and well-wishers for some privacy.

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary
Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 2:32 pm

In rather heartwarming news, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on November 11. 

Gurmeet took to Instagram to share this news via an Instagram post, and he asked his friends and well-wishers for some privacy post birth of their second daughter. He posted a picture of him kissing Debina's forehead, while the actress held a bunch of pink balloons. Gurmeet was seen holding her from the shoulders. The black and white picture also featured, "It's a Girl", written in pink. 

Gurmeet captioned the post as, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love (pink and hand-folded emojis). "

Soon after the post, his fans and celebrity friends reacted to this good news. Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, "Yahooooooooo (Yeah) congratulations (many red heart emojis) baby girl chahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii (Even I want a baby girl)." Sonu Sood commented, "Congratulations (smiling face with red heart emojis)." 

One of the actor’s fans wrote, "Sending love and wishes for you all. Hope mamma (mother) and baby both are fine. Super happy day. What a date." Another commented, "Congratulations.. She is an angel 11:11. God bless her and just take care of her." 

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011. They started dating after they met on the sets of the 2008 TV show ‘Ramayan’, where they played the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed their first daughter Lianna on April 3 this year. The couple had posted that time, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our 'BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings." 

In August, Debina shared the news of her second pregnancy and shared an adorable family picture in which, she was seen showing an ultrasound scan. 

