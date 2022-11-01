Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
David Dawson's Gay Friend Helped Him Prepare For His Part In 'My Policeman'

David Dawson
David Dawson IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 6:56 pm

English actor David Dawson, who plays a homosexual character in the film 'My Policeman', has shared how he prepared to play the part with utmost sensitivity. 

The romantic drama, based on Bethan Roberts' book of the same name, explores the lives of three young friends - Tom, Marion and Patrick (David Dawson), and the consequences of their choices in two different timelines. The gay romance, set in 1950s Britain, also stars Harry Styles as a bisexual cop and Emma Corrin, and highlights the persecution of homosexuality in that era.

David, who plays Tom's (Styles) love interest in the film, opened up on his preparations for the role. He revealed that his close gay friend helped him get into the skin of his character and channel the mindset of young Patrick. He said, "I have a man who's very special to me who I worked with years ago, and became close friends with. He used to tell me a lot of beautiful stories of him growing up as a gay man during this period."

To deeply understand the narrative, the English actor also watched BBC's factual drama 'Against the Law' and researched the 'history of gay bars as safe spaces'. The actor also drew parallels between homosexuality in the past and present and revealed how happy he is to see situations change for the better for the LGBTQIA+ community now.

He further mentioned, "It gave me a real, greater appreciation of just what those spaces mean and symbolize, and made me feel incredibly privileged to live now, as a gay man, and have the freedoms and the rights that I have - and to not take that for granted."

'My Policeman', directed by Michael Grandage, is all set to release on Prime Video on November 4.

