Dancing In ‘High School Musical’ Prepared Zac Efron For Wrestling In ‘The Iron Claw’

He told HeyUGuys: "Dancing helped, for sure. There was no way to get into wrestling other than just to start. All the guys, we committed from the very first day, from the very first lesson. We showed up, we dropped our egos at the door and just started to listen.”

He added: “We had a great coach and yeah, it was hard. Wrestling is no joke, I have a ton of respect for it and it is one of the most fun things that I have been able to learn to apply to a film. It pulls on every creative and physical part of your being. It's really fun.”