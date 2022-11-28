Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Crooning Chiranjeevi's 'Boss Party' Number A Career Highlight For 'Fanboy' Nakash Aziz

Playback singer Nakash Aziz, who has lent his voice to Megastar Chiranjeevi in the 'Boss Party' song from the movie 'Waltair Veerayya', has called performing for Chiranjeevi a highlight of his career.

Singer Nakash Aziz
Singer Nakash Aziz Spotify

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:50 pm

The song has been written and composed by Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa: The Rise' fame, better known as DSP.

Talking about his new number, Aziz said, "There are not many singers who get the opportunity of dabbling in different industries. I have consciously tried to break the mould and constantly reinvent myself. The efforts are finally paying off. It was a thrill to work with DSP, who is such a master of his craft. He has such a creative bent of mind."

'Waltair Veerayya', directed by K.S. Ravindra, will see Chiranjeevi portraying the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack. The film is scheduled for release in January 2023.

Aziz added: "Just jamming with him is a joy that leads to realigning our approach to the track. I had the most amazing experience working on the track. And to lend my voice to the great Chiranjeevi sir again."

"Working with him is always going to be a professional highlight. I have always been a fanboy, and working with him each time feels like the experience of a lifetime."

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Nakash Aziz Waltair Veerayya
