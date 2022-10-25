Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja-Starrer Titled 'Waltair Veerayya'

Director K S Ravindra's upcoming action entertainer, featuring Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead, has been titled 'Waltair Veerayya'.

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 2:39 pm

Director K S Ravindra's upcoming action entertainer, featuring Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead, has been titled 'Waltair Veerayya'. 

The unit, which chose to announce the title of the much-awaited film through a teaser, also disclosed that the film would hit screens for the festival of Sankranti in 2023.

The teaser of the film makes it clear that all those elements that fans expect in a Chiranjeevi movie will be there in 'Waltair Veerayya'.

The title teaser starts off with a villain sitting in a huge ship, mocking Waltair Veerayya. Then, comes the megastar, who, as a fitting reply, sets the ship on fire.

The title teaser has got fans thrilled as they sense that the vintage Chiranjeevi is back in this film. The actor's get-up, walking style, body language, and characterisation all bring back memories of Chiranjeevi's iconic characters from yesteryear blockbusters.

Arthur A Wilson is the cinematographer of the film, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for it.

Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the film billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

The film has been produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Niranjan Devaramane is the editor of the film, while Sushmita Konidela is its costume designer.

While the story and dialogues were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay.

The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

