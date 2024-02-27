‘Crew’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Hilarious BTS Video With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu And Kriti Sanon From Film’s Sets

The video features Diljit shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon on the set of the film, and having a gala time with the team. He is also seen receiving a surprise visit from none other than Badshah, hinting that the rapper would be lending his rap skills to one of the songs in the film. Diljit’s video ends with him signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Sharing the video on social media, Diljit noted, “Kylie Shado… Ethey Poori KAREENA KAPOOR.”