‘Crew’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Hilarious BTS Video With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu And Kriti Sanon From Film’s Sets

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 27, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh on sets of 'Crew'
The makers of ‘Crew’ recently released the trailer of the upcoming heist comedy, and now adding to the excitement, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the crazy time on the film’s sets. The  behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, with Diljit’s voiceover, is sure to leave viewers in laughs.

The video features Diljit shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon on the set of the film, and having a gala time with the team. He is also seen receiving a surprise visit from none other than Badshah, hinting that the rapper would be lending his rap skills to one of the songs in the film. Diljit’s video ends with him signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Sharing the video on social media, Diljit noted, “Kylie Shado… Ethey Poori KAREENA KAPOOR.”

Check it out here:

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The teaser of the film, which was released a few days ago, reminded the audience of Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film ‘Catch Me If You Can’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the film reads as, “Crew is an entertaining and captivating comic adventure! Three ordinary air hostesses from Mumbai embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes. This comic caper offers a delightful blend of humour, light-heartedness, and humanism, so sit back, and enjoy this entertaining and uplifting adventure.”

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, ‘Crew’ will also have special appearances by Anil Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, among others. It will hit the screens on March 29, 2024.

