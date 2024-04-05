Art & Entertainment

‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Slows Down, Earns Around Rs 2.5 Crore

The heist comedy film, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, has minted over Rs 43 crore so far.

Instagram
'Crew' Day 1 Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses, has been performing well at the box office, both domestically and worldwide. On its day 7, the film witnessed a dip in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected around Rs 2.5 crore on day seven of its release. 

Coming to its box office collections, the film earned ₹9.25 crore on day one, ₹9.75 crore on day two, ₹10.5 crore on day three, ₹4.2 crore on day four and followed it up with ₹3.75 crore on day five and ₹3.3 crore on day 6. On its seventh day, it collected ₹2.82 crore nett in India as per early estimates, taking the film’s overall collections to ₹43.57 crore in India. As for worldwide box office, ‘Crew’ has earned over ₹82 crore gross.

'Crew' Box Office Prediction
'Crew' Box Office Prediction Photo: IMDb
Coming to its storyline, ‘Crew’ is based on three women set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, the three air hostesses and their destinies collide when they face some unwarranted situations and get caught in a web of lies. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film released in theatres on March 29, and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. ‘Crew’ is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with news agency PTI, Kriti was asked about the sequel to ‘Crew’, to which she said, “It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content."

