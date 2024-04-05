Meanwhile, during an interaction with news agency PTI, Kriti was asked about the sequel to ‘Crew’, to which she said, “It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content."