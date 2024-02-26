‘Crakk’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal’s Action Film Collects Over Rs 8 Crore In First Weekend

‘Crakk Jeetega to Jiyegaa’, the action-packed thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, has minted over ₹8 crore so far in India by the end of its first weekend. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, hit theatres on February 23.
As per Sacnilk.com, ‘Crakk’ minted ₹4.25 crore on day one and ₹2.15 crore on day two. On day three, the film collected ₹2.40 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹8.80 crore nett in India. ‘Crakk’, which received mixed reviews, clashed with Yami Gautam's ‘Article 370’ at the box office. ‘Crakk’ also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson.
As per the film’s official synopsis, ‘Crakk’ is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, backed by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, Action Hero Films & Team, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.
Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said in a statement, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."
Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, talking about how her fans reacted to her role, told news agency ANI, "I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film! I will continue to pave the way for people like me and work harder every step of the way for my future projects! I'm always grateful for anyone who supports me! I can't wait for my next film release!"
‘Crakk’ is Vidyut’s third highest opener after ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Commando 3’.