‘Crakk’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal’s Action Film Collects Over Rs 8 Crore In First Weekend

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, talking about how her fans reacted to her role, told news agency ANI, "I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film! I will continue to pave the way for people like me and work harder every step of the way for my future projects! I'm always grateful for anyone who supports me! I can't wait for my next film release!"