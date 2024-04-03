Couple Goals! Suriya And Jyotika Give Major Fitness Inspiration With Their Workout Video

Kollywood's power couple Suriya and Jyotika have been married for 18 years but still, they shell out major couple goals. Suriya and Jyotika have been each other's pillars of strength professionally and personally. Both are also fitness enthusiasts and they have set fitness goals with their latest video.
As per research, couples who sweat together, stay together. Suriya and Jyotika make sure not to miss their workout regimes and in the video they are seen indulging in a rigorous workout session.
The husband and wife are seen running on a tread mill, doing weight lifting, pilates, jumping, skipping, etc. "Double sweat, double fun!", wrote Jyotika sharing the video.
Celebs lauded Suriya and Jyotika as they commented on their video. R Madhavan wrote, ''Brilliant .. BOTH OF YOU '' while Shilpa Shetty, who is also a fitness freak commented, ''Wow''. Their fans called it ''couple goals''.
Suriya and Jyotika are also travel buddies. They keep on sharing pictures from their vacations. In January this year, they enjoyed their vacation in Finland. They enjoyed the Northern Lights and rode sled in the winter snow. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Shaitaan' actress shared a video where she was seen having a great time with her husband.
Jyotika wrote, "2024 - a year full of travel. January : Finland (Arctic circle). Special thanks to @kakslauttanen_arctic_resort and team for the warmth and hospitality! (sic)."
"Life is like a rainbow. Let's start discovering its colours... Found my white (sic),'' she added the caption to the video.
On the work front, Suriya will be seen in Siruthai Siva's 'Kanguva' which is likely to be released in the latter half of 2024. He also has a film with 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara Prasad. Jyotika will be seen in the Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel' that also has Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pande.