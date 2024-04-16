Art & Entertainment

Condolences Pour In For Kannada Film Actor-Producer-Director Dwarakish

Condolences poured in for veteran Kannada film actor-producer-director Dwarakish, who passed away aged 81 following a cardiac arrest at home here on Tuesday.

Instagram
Dwarakish Photo: Instagram
Dwarakish - X
Kannada Actor-Director Dwarakish Passes Away At 81 Due To Cardiac Arrest

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Dwarakish brought life to roles as a comedian, hero and supporting actor.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said not only as an artist, his unparalleled service to the Kannada film industry as a producer and director is unforgettable.

"He was an asset to Kannada cinema due to his versatile talent, who acted with great actors like Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh", Kumaraswamy, who is also state JD(S) President, said.

BJP state President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too expressed their sorrow.

