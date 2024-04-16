Kannada Actor-Director Dwarakish Passes Away At 81 Due To Cardiac Arrest

The Kannada film industry lost a veteran actor, producer, and director on April 16. Actor Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, popularly known as Dwarakish, breathed his last on Tuesday and passed away after a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. Reports mention that he was complaining of respiratory issues.
Dwarakish has been a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry. He left an indelible mark with his contribution to the field of acting, production, and direction. Born on August 19, 1942, in Hunsur, Mysuru district, he became a household name primarily for his comedic roles. His contributions extended beyond acting, as he played a pivotal role in introducing renowned Hindi playback singer Kishore Kumar to Kannada cinema through the popular song 'Aadu Aata Aadu'.
Reacting to the news of his death, Anil Kumble wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dwarakish Sir - A doyen of Kannada film industry. Grew up watching his movies. His contribution to the film world will always be remembered.” One fan said, “He Dreams Cinema, he Breathes Cinema, he Lives Cinema! You will be missed, Dwarakish sir.” A second fan mentioned, “Most talented actor of KFI The legend Dwarakish Sir is no more Rest in Peace.”
The actor earned a diploma in mechanical engineering, and he stepped his toes into cinema in 1966. He co-produced ‘Mamatheya Bandhana’ under the banner of Thunga Pictures. His breakthrough was ‘Mayor Muthanna’ which starred Dr. Rajkumar, and Bharathi in leading roles. With a career spanning across decades, he has acted in over 100 films. His comic timing stood out from the rest, and it helped him carve a niche for himself in the industry.
Dwarakish’s family is yet to share the details of his funeral and his last rites. The actor was 81 years old. May his soul rest in peace.