Kannada Actor-Director Dwarakish Passes Away At 81 Due To Cardiac Arrest

The actor earned a diploma in mechanical engineering, and he stepped his toes into cinema in 1966. He co-produced ‘Mamatheya Bandhana’ under the banner of Thunga Pictures. His breakthrough was ‘Mayor Muthanna’ which starred Dr. Rajkumar, and Bharathi in leading roles. With a career spanning across decades, he has acted in over 100 films. His comic timing stood out from the rest, and it helped him carve a niche for himself in the industry.