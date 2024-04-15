Ciara Is 'Trying To Lose 70lbs' After The Arrival Of Her Fourth Baby As She Prepares For Tour Across North America

Art & Entertainment

Popular singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed their daughter, Amora, in December 2023.

Ciara with Amora Photo: Instagram
Popular American singer Ciara is opening up about her postpartum journey and the changes her body has undergone since the arrival of her fourth child. She welcomed her daughter, Amora, with husband Russell Wilson on December 11, 2023.

Professionally, the singer is gearing up for her first tour since welcoming her fourth baby. In an Instagram post shared, the 38-year-old star shared her excitement about returning to the stage while balancing her responsibilities as a mother. Now, four months into the postpartum phase, the mother of four is candidly discussing her journey to shed the remaining weight.

Alongside a filter-free photo of herself at the gym, the singer wrote that she is “trying to lose 70lbs [31 kgs] post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses.” She added, “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality.”

Take a look here:

Following her candid revelation, her fans promptly flooded the comments section of the post to express their unwavering support. One said, “Heck that baby weight looks great on you. Either way you’re beautiful so don’t stress yourself out!” Another wrote, “Ciara is stunning with or without the baby weight.” A third one chimed in, “You’re doing amazing!!!”

Earlier this month, the ‘Level Up’ singer made a big announcement revealing that she, alongside rappers Busta Rhymes and Timbaland, will be joining Missy Elliott on tour this summer for The Missy Elliott Experience. Starting on July 4 in Vancouver, Canada, the tour is scheduled to take place across 24 cities around North America, before concluding on August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Her tour preparations primarily include sharing parental responsibilities with her husband, Russell Wilson, with who she tied the knot in 2016, and shares daughter Sienna, 6, son Win, 3, and now, Amora. They also co-parent Ciara’s son, 9, with her ex-partner Future.

