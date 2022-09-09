Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Choreographer-Turned-Director Brinda Is The Real Thug, Says Khushbu

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:12 pm

Stating that directing an action film like 'Thugs' wouldn't have been difficult for her good friend and director Brinda master, well-known actress and politician 'Khushbu' said that in fact, it was dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda, who was the real thug.

Participating in an event called by the makers of the Tamil film: 'Kumari Mavattathin Thugs', Khushbu said: "There is another side to Brinda that only we know of," she said laughingly indicating that the lady director had a tough side that only those who had worked with her knew of.

"She never delivers anything less than the best. If some task requires a 100 per cent, you can be sure Brinda will give it her 200 per cent. She is going to enthrall everyone by proving that women filmmakers are capable of making such action-packed movies," she said.

Director Desingh Periyasamy said: "Brinda master has completed shooting this movie in a short span of time. I know the story of this movie, and it is an intense action thriller. I wish the entire team the success of this movie."

Actress Poornima Bhagyaraj said: "Director Brinda Master has a long and futuristic vision and always delivers the work with perfection. She will definitely win the laurels as one of the finest filmmakers in the Indian film industry. I wish the entire team the success of this movie."

