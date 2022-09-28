Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi To Son Ram Charan On Completing 15 Years In Films: 'Proud Of You My Boy'

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday fondly reflected on his son Ram Charan's journey in the film industry as he crossed the 15 year milestone.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan TOI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:02 pm

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday fondly reflected on his son Ram Charan's journey in the film industry as he crossed the 15 year milestone.

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on his son's impressive journey, Chiranjeevi wrote, "On reaching the 15 year milestone, fondly reflecting on Ram Charan's journey in films.

"It is heartening how he has evolved as an actor from 'Chirutha' to 'Magadheera' to 'Rangasthalam' to 'RRR' ... and now, to #RC15 with director Shankar.


"Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does.

"Proud of you my boy! Here's to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you Ram Charan!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Ram Charan 15 Years Completion Telugu Film Industry Twitter Magadheera Chirutha Rangasthalam RRR RC15 India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS