Check Out Inside Pictures From David Dhawan's Birthday Party; Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav Attend

Filmmaker David Dhawan turned 71 on August 16. To mark the special occasion, he threw a party and it was attended by the who’s who of tinsel town. Adding to the excitement, David Dhawan ended up reuniting with his friends Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Rajpal Yadav.

Anupam Kher shared the inside pictures from David’s birthday bash on Instagram and wrote, “With birthday boy David Dhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best.”

Check them out:

In the first picture, Anupam is seen posing with David Dhawan who is dressed in a yellow and blue striped t-shirt. In the second photo, the two are joined by actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. In the third photo, they are joined by Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav, who can also be seen posing. Last but not the least, Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav pose casually as they wear colour-coordinated outfits.

As expected, the post got a lot of attention from the fans, who wrote comments like, “All Legend Actors”, “Growing old gracefully”, and “So happy to see you all together”.

The bash was attended by the younger lot of generation, like David’s actor-son Varun Dhawan and he was joined by Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, David is known for his comedy blockbusters like ‘Hero No 1’, ‘Biwi No 1’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Jodi No.1’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Partner’, among others. After the remake of his own film ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun and Sara Ali Khan, David’s other film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is also set to be remade soon.