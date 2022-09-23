Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Careless Boys Slowly Transform Into Men In Season 2, Says Prit Kamani Of 'Feels Like Home'

The trailer of the second season of streaming series, 'Feels Like Home' was unveiled on Friday. On the occasion, Prit Kamani, who plays Lakshya in the series, shared that the upcoming season will see the central characters of the four boys transforming from boys to men as they deal with odd balls thrown at them by their lives.

Feels Like Home
Feels Like Home IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 3:47 pm

Chronicling the lives of the boys, Season 2 captures their journey with more drama, bromance, laughter and a whirlwind of emotions.

Calling it a fresh take on adulthood, Prit said in a statement, "Season 2 is where the OGs are back with a bang! But this time around, the hangover is not from the parties as much as it is from the relationships. The careless boys are slowly transforming into men as they deal with emotions that come with complicated relationships and choices in life."

Talking about the arc of his character, the actor said, "For Lakshay it's a moment of truth when he is in a situation where he needs to choose between his true love and best friend. This season he's a 'man in love' and the bond between the boys grows stronger and deeper. But the warmth, the jokes, the madness ain't going anywhere."

For actress Inayat Sood, her character becomes more relatable to the viewers with every twist and turn in the story.

Inayat said, "Relationships evolve with more emotions and maturity in season 2. My character, who's been at the centre of a love triangle throughout the first season, learns to tackle the guilt that comes with growing up, moving on and going after what she wants. She makes peace with the changing dynamics in the second season. There'll be many exciting twists and turns, and Mahima's character becomes even more relatable in today's time."

'Feels Like Home 2', helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, is set to drop on OTT platform Lionsgate Play from October 7.

