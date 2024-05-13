Cannes 2024: Pragati, Maahi, Arjun Set To Perform At The French Riviera’s Bharat Parv Event

Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun, from the music company Saregama, will make their debut and play at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. Their concerts will be a highlight of Cannes this year, displaying India’s rich musical tradition on a global scale.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which is known for exhibiting the greatest in international film, will take place in the French Riviera from May 14 to 25. This year’s festival promises to be a showcase of skill and innovation, with a carefully curated lineup of critically recognized films and glamorously dressed people.
The trio’s performances will begin on May 16 at the Bharat Parv event, which will be hosted by the official Indian delegation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation.
Celebrities, prominent authorities, and distinguished film visitors from both the worldwide and Indian film industries will be in attendance. Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun will captivate the audience with a set list that includes both their originals, which were released earlier this year, and timeless all-time favourites from Saregama’s library.
That is not everything! On May 17, Saregama Talent will headline another performance at the Bharat Parv Pavilion, cementing their global prominence. Adding to the star power, Shaan will take the stage to introduce the trio and set the tone for a vibrant and spectacular event. The event will be videotaped and streamed on Saregama’s YouTube channel, reaching a global audience.
Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun are poised to flourish at Cannes, demonstrating that the future of Indian music looks brighter than ever.