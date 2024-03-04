Brit Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Raye Rock The British Awards Night – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for the Brit Awards 2024 in London. It was an eventful night with some of the most amazing artists walking the red carpet and attending the event. Many of the artists received awards, which made the night even more special for them. The night was also laden with some of the most amazing performances on stage.

Here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the key happenings from the gala award night: