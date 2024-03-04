Art & Entertainment

Brit Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Raye Rock The British Awards Night – View Pics

The Brit Awards 2024 were held in London recently. Here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the key happenings from the gala award night.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Raye Photo: Alberto Pezzali
The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for the Brit Awards 2024 in London. It was an eventful night with some of the most amazing artists walking the red carpet and attending the event. Many of the artists received awards, which made the night even more special for them. The night was also laden with some of the most amazing performances on stage.

Here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the key happenings from the gala award night:

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Miley Cyrus accepts the international song of the year award by video during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Becky Hill performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Raye performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Kylie Minogue performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Raye after winning the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Dua Lipa performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Casisdead accepts the award for best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Dua Lipa after winning the award for best pop act during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Raye holds the award for song of the year for ‘Escapism’ during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Tate McRae performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Dua Lipa during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 Photo: Alberto Pezzali
Kylie Minogue performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.

