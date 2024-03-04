Brit Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Raye Rock The British Awards Night – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz came down for the Brit Awards 2024 in London. It was an eventful night with some of the most amazing artists walking the red carpet and attending the event. Many of the artists received awards, which made the night even more special for them. The night was also laden with some of the most amazing performances on stage.
Here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the key happenings from the gala award night:
Miley Cyrus accepts the international song of the year award by video during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Advertisement
Becky Hill performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Raye performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Advertisement
Kylie Minogue performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Advertisement
Raye after winning the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Advertisement
Dua Lipa performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Casisdead accepts the award for best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Dua Lipa after winning the award for best pop act during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Raye holds the award for song of the year for ‘Escapism’ during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Tate McRae performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Dua Lipa during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.
Kylie Minogue performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London.