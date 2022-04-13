Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bombay High Court Denies Stay On Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ On Plagiarism Grounds; Film To Release On April 22

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Jersey’ had postponed its release date after facing some legal troubles. However, after the hearing, the court has now denied putting a stay on the film’s release.

Bombay High Court Denies Stay On Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ On Plagiarism Grounds; Film To Release On April 22
Shahid Kapoor In A Still From 'Jersey' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 11:07 pm

The makers of ‘Jersey’ can now relieve a sigh of relief. The film was facing legal hurdles regarding the copyright of the film. But now, the Bombay High court has denied putting a stay on the film’s release, which should be a big relief for the makers of the movie as ‘Jersey’s release has been postponed quite a number of times in the past.

The makers had postponed the film by a week to April 22 when they got to know that a plagiarism case had been filed and was being heard in Bombay High Court this week. They didn’t want to leave anything for chance or at the last minute and hence decided to get a favourable order from the court before they planned the release of the film.

As per reports, writer Rajneesh Jaiswal has claimed that the story of the film actually belongs to him and had filed the case against the makers in Bombay High Court.

Related stories

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ Accused Of Plagiarism

Shahid Kapoor Responds To Reports Of 'Jersey' Delaying Release To Sidestep KGF 2 Clash

Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Starrer 'Jersey' Postponed, Avoids Clash With 'KGF 2'

Talking about the entire episode, ‘Jersey’s producer Aman Gill says, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April.”

‘Jersey’ stars actor Shahid Kapoor, actress Mrunal Thakur, actor Pankaj Kapoor and many others. It is being presented by film producer Allu Arvaind. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had directed the original film with the same name in Telugu. ‘Jersey’ has been produced by Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jersey Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Industry Telugu Film Bombay High Court Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur Pankaj Kapur Shahid Kapoor Pankaj Kapur Mrunal Thakur Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amazon Warns Future Retail Against Holding Meeting To Approve Deal With Reliance: Report

Amazon Warns Future Retail Against Holding Meeting To Approve Deal With Reliance: Report

Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Full List Of Winners: Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Win Big

Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Full List Of Winners: Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Win Big