Bombay High Court Denies Stay On Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ On Plagiarism Grounds; Film To Release On April 22

The makers of ‘Jersey’ can now relieve a sigh of relief. The film was facing legal hurdles regarding the copyright of the film. But now, the Bombay High court has denied putting a stay on the film’s release, which should be a big relief for the makers of the movie as ‘Jersey’s release has been postponed quite a number of times in the past.

The makers had postponed the film by a week to April 22 when they got to know that a plagiarism case had been filed and was being heard in Bombay High Court this week. They didn’t want to leave anything for chance or at the last minute and hence decided to get a favourable order from the court before they planned the release of the film.

#BombayHighCourt refuses to stay release of #Bollywood film #Jersey.



Justice RI Chagla rendered verdict in the copyright infringement suit filed against actor #ShahidKapoor and producers of the film. @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/RBFe8umBDN — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 13, 2022

As per reports, writer Rajneesh Jaiswal has claimed that the story of the film actually belongs to him and had filed the case against the makers in Bombay High Court.

Talking about the entire episode, ‘Jersey’s producer Aman Gill says, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April.”

‘Jersey’ stars actor Shahid Kapoor, actress Mrunal Thakur, actor Pankaj Kapoor and many others. It is being presented by film producer Allu Arvaind. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had directed the original film with the same name in Telugu. ‘Jersey’ has been produced by Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.