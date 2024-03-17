Several news from B-town grabbed the headlines this week but five stories managed to top the list as the newsmakers of the week. From Salman Khan announcing a film with AR Murugadoss and Amitabh Bachchan's angioplasty reports to Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Khabanda's wedding, let's take a quick look at the top 5 newsmakers.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood Newsmakers of the week
Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss
Salman Khan has teamed up with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for his next big project. It will release on Eid 2025. The film will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sharing a pic of the trio in separate frames, Salman announced his upcoming project on social media. He wrote, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025''.
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan's angioplasty reports
On Friday morning, reports started doing the rounds that megastar Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent angioplasty due to either a leg clot or blocked artery. On the same day, he was seen with his son Abhishek Bachchan cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai during the Indian Street Premier League final match. When he was asked by a fan about his health, he replied, “Fake news.”
Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding
After dating for five years, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday, March 15. They wore pastel outfits for their big day. On Saturday, Pulkit and Kriti captioned their dreamy wedding pics, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."
Advertisement
Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal wedding
Actress Meera Chopra recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal in a destination wedding in Jaipur. She took to her Instagram handle to share the dreamy moments from her special day. For her wedding, Meera was in a red lehenga, while the groom was in an ivory ensemble. Meera shared moments from her bridal entry, varmala ceremony, and other special moments of her wedding. The couple captioned the wedding pictures as, “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath (sic).”
Ed Sheeran parties with Bollywood celebs
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was in Mumbai for a concert which was a part of his '+ – = · x' tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). Ahead of his performance on March 16, the 'Perfect' singer met Bollywood celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Kapil Sharma among others. Kapil hosted a grand party for Ed, and there was another bash on Friday. Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday, and Farah Khan were seen at Gauri Khan's Bandra restaurant. Ed Sheeran joined them.