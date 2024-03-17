Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding

After dating for five years, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday, March 15. They wore pastel outfits for their big day. On Saturday, Pulkit and Kriti captioned their dreamy wedding pics, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."